Okayama Kenjinkai Accepting Donations for Storm Relief

Nanka Okayama Kenjinkai is now accepting donations to support the people in western Japan who have been affected by the worst rain disaster in decades.

The death toll from the past week’s torrential rains stood at 209 as of Saturday, the National Police Agency said. A Kyodo News tally shows 27 people are still unaccounted for. Okayama Prefecture was one of the hardest hit areas.

All donations will be delivered to the affected area through the Okayama prefectural government office.

Make checks payable to Nanka Okayama Kenjinkai and send to Mrs. K. Tabuchi, 16513 Hemlock Circle, Fountain Valley, CA 92708-2317. The deadline to donate is July 31.