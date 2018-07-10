Oxnard Buddhist Temple Obon on Saturday

OXNARD — Oxnard Buddhist Temple, 250 S. H St. in Oxnard, will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 14, from 1 to 8:30 p.m.

“Obon is one of Japan’s most well-known holidays,” said a temple spokesperson. “It can translate to mean the Lantern Festival or the Festival of the Dead. Essentially, Obon is a day to honor those who have passed away.

“Now that we aren’t participating in the Ventura County Fair, the Obon Festival is our only opportunity to show the public our unique and wonderful culture. But what an opportunity! Our Sangha comes together for Bon Odori dancing, teriyaki chicken and beef, udon, games, crafts, fresh produce, snow cones, Japanese drums, numerous demonstrations and the list goes on.”

The final dance practices will be held on Tuesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Dances selected for the 2018 Obon: “Bon Odori Uta,” “Ichigo Ichie,” “Shimaya Uta,” “Ashibii,” “Pokemon Ondo,” “Shigisan Ondo” (tenugui), “AIUEO Ondo” (uchiwa), “Seinen Ondo” (kachi-kachi), “Tsurukame Ondo”

Temple favorites for the second set (subject to change): “Memanbetsu Bayashi,” “Gassho Ondo,” “Nikkei Ondo,” “Shiawase Samba,” “Kyushu Tanko Bushi,” “Hokkai no Abarembo”

For more information, call (805) 483-5948 or visit www.oxnardbuddhisttemple.org.