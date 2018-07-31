Return to Atomic Cafe

An opening reception for “Atomic Café Revival” will be held on Friday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 9 p .m. at [email protected], 341 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

Relive the sights and sounds of legendary punk institution Atomic Café with a DJ set by Atomic Nancy (pictured above in 1978) — original 45s from the jukebox.

In 1946, Minoru and Ito Matoba opened the Atomic Café in Little Tokyo. For decades this late-night cafe catered to neighborhood locals, punks, tramps, junkies, mobsters, city politicians and world-class artists. Nancy’s carefully curated jukebox perfectly suited its clientele and provided the soundtrack for this unique cultural mashup.

The exhibit, which is on view through Sept. 29, features a photo booth, Nikkei jazz, art workshops, and more. Sustainable Little Tokyo transforms the 341 FSN experimental storefront (formerly Matsumura Gift Shop) into a community art space, and brings to life the community’s vision for First Street North — a block critical to the past, present, and future of Little Tokyo.

A partnership with SLT, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, and Little Tokyo Service Center’s +LAB. Funded in part by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, ArtPlace America, and Surdna Foundation.

For more information, visit: http://sustainablelittletokyo.org/341