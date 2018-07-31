San Luis Obispo Obon Festival This Saturday

ARROYO GRANDE — San Luis Obispo Buddhist Church will hold its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 12 to 8 p.m. at St. Patrick’s School, 900 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande.

In addition to traditional Japanese dance, the event will feature food, games, a taiko performance, martial arts demonstrations, bonsai, and crafts for kids. Free admission.

Bon Odori begins at 6:30 p.m. Dance practices have already concluded, but everyone is welcome to participate regardless of experience. Raffle drawing will be held at 8 p.m.

For advance teriyaki chicken dinner or raffle tickets, call (805) 595-2625 or email [email protected]

SLO Buddhist Church, located at 6996 Ontario Rd., is a Jodo Shinshu temple. The resident minister is Rev. Naomi Seijo Nakano. For more information, visit www.slobuddhisttemple.org or the temple’s Facebook page.