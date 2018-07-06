Screening of ‘Loving’ at JANM

A screening and discussion of “Loving” (2016) will be held on Saturday, July 7, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

This historical drama is based on the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving (played by Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga), a couple whose 1958 arrest for interracial marriage in Virginia began a legal battle that would end with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision that invalidated state anti-miscegenation laws.

Panel discussion to follow screening, moderated by “hapa.me” creator Kip Fulbeck and with panelists Ken Tanabe and Catherine Leung of Loving Day, the world’s largest network of multiethnic community celebrations. Tanabe is its founder.

Presented in conjunction with “hapa.me – 15 years of the hapa project,” now on view at JANM through Oct. 28. Visit http://janm.org/hapa-me for information about the exhibition and related programs.

This program is included with museum admission, but RSVPs are recommended. For more information, call (213) 625-0414 or visit www.janm.org.