Sozenji Obon Festival on Sunday

MONTEBELLO — Sozenji Buddhist Temple, 3020 W. Beverly Blvd. in Montebello, will hold its 42nd annual Community Obon Festival on Sunday, July 15, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Entertainment will include a children’s chorus, folk singing and taiko drumming. The event will also feature Japanese food, a produce sale, raffle and door prizes, and Bon Odori.

Obon service at 2 p.m. Minyo at 5:30 p.m. Bon Odori at 6 p.m. Taiko at 6:30 p.m.

Exit 60 Freeway south on Garfield Avenue and turn right on Beverly Boulevard.

Free and open to the public. For more information, call (323) 724-6866 or visit: www.facebook.com/sozenjitemple/