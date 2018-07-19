Three Screenings of ‘Princess Mononoke’

GKIDS will present “Princess Mononoke” (1997, 2 hours and 15 minutes) at selected theaters as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2018.

Showtimes:

Sunday, July 22, at 12:55 p.m. (dubbed)

Monday, July 23, at 7 p.m. (subtitled)

Wednesday, July 25, at 7 p.m. (dubbed)

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away,” and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.

The English version features the voices of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup, Claire Danes, Minnie Driver, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Billy Bob Thornton.

For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.