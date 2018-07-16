U.S.-Japan Organizations Establish Flood Fund

Japan is currently experiencing what is considered the worst weather disaster the country has faced in 36 years.

The floods and landslides in western Japan this month have led to severe damage, most notably in Ehime, Hiroshima and Okayama prefectures. To date, hundreds of people have lost their lives, many have suffered damages to their homes, and many more are left without water.

The U.S.-Japan Council (USJC), the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and their friends at other U.S.-Japan related organizations offer heartfelt thoughts to all who are affected. Many in the U.S. have strong ties to the Ehime, Hiroshima and Okayama communities through people-to-people programs and exchanges. Many Japanese Americans also have family ties or personal connections to the region.

USJC and JACL have established the Japan Flood Friendship Fund (JFFF) to aid those who are affected. All of the contributions will go to relief efforts through a network of nonprofit organizations that are working on the ground. USJC and JACL also welcome organizations that would be interested in partnering with them to support those in need.

Donations can be made through an online form at www.usjapancouncil.org. If you would prefer to pay by check, make your check payable to the U.S.-Japan Council and mail to:

U.S.-Japan Council

Attn: Japan Flood Friendship Fund

1819 L Street, NW, Suite 800

Washington, DC 20036

If you have any inquiries or would like to be a partner, write to [email protected] or call (202) 223-6840.