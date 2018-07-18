Venice Obon Festival This Weekend

Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 12371 Braddock Dr. in Culver City, will hold its Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 21-22, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Come sample VHBT’s teriyaki chicken bowl, vegetarian curry, chili dogs and chili rice, salad, Spam musubi, and dango for dessert.

Odori (dancing) will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on both evenings.

The festival also features an Asian boutique, games, a silent auction and a raffle. The silent auction is now open and taking bids online.

Organizers express gratitude and appreciation to the individuals, families and businesses who are sponsors of this year’s festival.

For more information, call (310) 822-8885 or visit http://vhbt.org.