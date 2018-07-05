VJCC Awards Scholarships to 2 Graduating Seniors

During its annual Summer Festival, the Venice Japanese Community Center presented its 2018 scholarship awards to two graduating seniors on June 23.

Both students achieved stellar academic records, participated in many extracurricular activities, and became involved in numerous community service opportunities. The awards were presented by VJCC representative John Ikegami.

Matthew Kojima is a graduate of Culver City High School, where, among other honors, he distinguished himself by earning the California Seal of Biliteracy for being fluent in both English and Japanese. Outside of school, he is a Troop 764 Triple Palm Eagle Scout and was also a volunteer at UCLA Medical Center. He plans to attend UC Berkeley. His parents are Elaine Shimomaye and Kevin Kojima.

Matthew Saito is a graduate of Pacifica Christian High School, where his distinctions included membership in the National Honor Society for four years. Outside of school, he is a Troop 915 Eagle Scout and a participant in the Kizuna Leadership Program. He will be attending Loyola-Marymount University and is the son of Tim and Stacy Saito.