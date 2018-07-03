Zenshuji’s 60th Obon Festival This Weekend

Zenshuji Soto Mission, 123 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles, will hold its 60th annual Obon Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 7-8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Obon service will take place at 1:30 p.m. both days.

The family-friendly event will feature Bon Odori, tea ceremony, flower arrangement, farmer’s market, food and drinks (including sushi, udon, teriyaki, snow cones and fresh corn), white elephant sale, a raffle, children’s games, taiko drumming, folk dance and music, and Shorinji kempo.

Public parking will be available in a lot on First Street between Alameda and Vignes, next to Nishi Hongwanji, with car entrance/exit on Temple and pedestrian entrance/exit on First. Handicapped parking will be available in the Kato’s Sewing Machine lot on First between Alameda and Hewitt, around the corner from Zenshuji. For those taking the Metro Gold Line, get off at the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station.

For more information, call (213) 624-8658 or visit www.zenshuji.org.