66th California State AA Nisei Baseball Tournament Schedule

The 66th Nisei Athletic Union’s California State AA Nisei Baseball Tournament will be played this coming weekend, Sept. 1-3, at fields around the South Bay.

This tournament was founded so that teams from Japanese communities throughout the state can compete for a championship.

Through the years, the three days of competition have seen fierce competition and great baseball along with friendship and sportsmanship.

This year’s games will be played at Peninsula High School, Cal State Dominguez Hills and Carson High School. The complete schedule is listed below.