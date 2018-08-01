This year marks 73 years since atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki — the only times nuclear weapons have been used during warfare.

The American Society of Hiroshima-Nagasaki A-Bomb Survivors and Koyasan Buddhist Temple invite the public to attend the 73rd annual commemoration service for A-bomb victims and survivors as they offer prayers to those who have passed and support the survivors who are still with us.

This year’s guest speaker will be Dr. Jimmy Hara, vice president of Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles and doctor of family medicine at Kaiser Permanente. He also served as PSR-LA’s president for 15 years and is currently on the Board of Directors of the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

The commemoration service will take place on Sunday, Aug. 5, at 2 p.m. at Koyasan Buddhist Temple, 342 E. First St. (between Central and San Pedro) in the heart of Little Tokyo. Koyasan is home to the Hiroshima Peace Flame, which was ignited from the Peace Flame located in Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and will not be extinguished until all nuclear weapons are abolished. The Peace Flame will be on display during the service.

There is no on-site parking available. Everyone is encouraged to use public transportation or nearby public parking lots.