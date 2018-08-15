A Hot Friday Night

NEWPORT BEACH — Hiroshima, featuring (from left) Dan Kuramoto, Kimo Cornwell, June Kuramoto, Dean Cortez and Danny Yamamoto, will perform as part of the Bank of the West Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 17, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach Back Bay Amphitheater, 1107 Jamboree Rd., Newport Beach.

Hiroshima, an L.A.-based group whose music falls between R&B, pop, world music and jazz, has long had its own niche, incorporating Japanese instruments and other influences. For more information on the band, visit www.hiroshimamusic.com.

They will be joined by guest percussionist Roland Garcia, filling in for his father, Richie “Gajate” Garcia.

Doors open at 6 p.m.; music starts at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seating: $65. Premium seating/Bank of the West preferred seating: $85. Make a Wish Foundation preferred seating: $110.

Reservations: [email protected], www.series.hyattconcerts.com