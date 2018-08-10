A Wealth of Talent

The highly anticipated “Crazy Rich Asians” will be released in the U.S. and Canada by Warner Bros. Pictures on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

This the first Asian American-focused studio film in 25 years, since “The Joy Luck Club.”

Jon M. Chu (“Now You See Me 2”) directed the contemporary romantic comedy, which is based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller by Kevin Kwan.

The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu, “Fresh Off the Boat”) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding, making his feature film debut), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.

Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. Not only is he the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families, but also one of its most sought-after bachelorsBeing on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Michelle Yeoh, “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) taking aim. It soon becomes clear that the only thing crazier than love is family, in this funny and romantic story sure to ring true for audiences everywhere.

“Crazy Rich Asians” features an international cast of stars, including Gemma Chan (“Humans”), Lisa Lu (“2012”), Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8,” “Neighbors 2”), and Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken,” the “Hangover” films).

The large starring ensemble also includes Sonoya Mizuno (“La La Land”), Chris Pang (“Marco Polo”), Jimmy O. Yang (“Silicon Valley”), Ronny Chieng (“The Daily Show”), Remy Hii (“Marco Polo”), and Nico Santos (“Superstore”).

Color Force’s Nina Jacobson (“The Hunger Games” films) and Brad Simpson (“World War Z”), and Ivanhoe Pictures’ John Penotti (“Hell or High Water”) produced the film, with executive producers Tim Coddington, Kevin Kwan, Robert Friedland, and Sidney Kimmel. The screenplay is by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

The creative filmmaking team included director of photography Vanja Černjul (“Marco Polo”), production designer Nelson Coates (“Fifty Shades Darker”), costume designer Mary Vogt (“Kong: Skull Island”) and editor Myron Kerstein (“Going in Style”). The music was composed by Brian Tyler (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”).

“Crazy Rich Asians” was filmed entirely on location in Singapore and Malaysia. It is rated PG-13.

Official site: www.crazyrichasiansmovie.com/