Aki’s Pup Up Paw’ty at Nisei Week

Nisei Week Japanese Festival presents Aki’s Pup Up Paw’ty Festival for your beloved fur babies on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo.

Bring your dog and interact with the local community of pet owners alike. Let the dogs mingle. Have a snack. Play some games. (All dogs must be on a leash and socialized.)

Special shows include Dog Fashion Runway at 12 noon and special appearance by Aki the Akita, Nisei Week’s mascot, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Pup Up Party had to make some changes to our key events, so there are some light adjustments to the party this Sunday,” organizers said. “We are terribly sorry for the last-minute changes. Thank you for bearing with us through our first event. See you all there with your fur buds.

Nisei Week has been happening for 78 years consecutively in Downtown Los Angeles and will be held this year Aug. 11-12 and 18-19. For a complete list of events, visit www.niseiweek.org.