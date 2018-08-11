Alice Marina Amano Crowned Nisei Week Queen

Kelly Midori Tsunawaki Mock is First Princess; Juli Ann Drindak named Miss Tomodachi.

GWEN MURANAKA

RAFU SENIOR EDITOR

Alice Marina Amano, 22-year-old graduate of Cal State Long Beach, was crowned Nisei Week Queen at the 78th annual Nisei Week Coronation on Saturday night at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo.

“Oh my goodness, I was so surprised! It could have been anyone and everyone is so amazing and so beautiful,” Amano said, describing the moment she heard her name called.

Amano received her degree in dance and said she is hoping to introduce arts to the Japanese American community.

“I’ve never been able to be involved in the JA community before but now I’m really excited to be part of it,” she said.

Kelly Midori Tsunawaki Mock, representing Japanese Restaurant Association was named First Princess. Mock, 23, is a graduate of UC Irvine and is currently pursuing her teaching credential at Cal State Long Beach.

Juli Ann Drindak, 23, representing Pasadena Japanese Cultural Institute was selected Miss Tomodachi. She graduated from Cal State Long Beach and aspires to be a speech and language pathologist in a hospital setting.

The 2018 Nisei Week Court will represent the Japanese American community at events throughout Southern California as well as travel to Japan, Hawaii and San Francisco. Also serving on the 2018 Nisei Week Court are

Tori Ai Kamada, 23, representing Gardena Evening Optimist Club;

Lauren Rei Miyamoto, 22, representing East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center;

Marica Katie Snyder, 25, representing Venice Japanese Community Center and Venice-West Los Angeles JACL.

A full wrap-up of the Coronation will be in the next issue of The Rafu Shimpo.