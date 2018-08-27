‘Allegiance’ to Open Next Month at CCCT

EL CERRITO — Contra Costa Community Theatre announces the Bay Area premiere of “Allegiance,” with book by Marc Acito, Jay Kuo and Lorenzo Thione and music by Kuo, from Sept. 21 through Oct. 21.

A new musical inspired by a true story, “Allegiance” follows the Kimura family, whose lives are upended after Pearl Harbor when they and 120,000 other Japanese Americans are forced to abandon their homes and settle in “relocation centers.” An uplifting testament to the power of the human spirit, the Kimuras fight between duty and defiance, and as long-lost memories are unlocked, they find it is never too late to recognize the redemptive power of love.

The show is directed by Lily Tung Crystal, with music direction by Kenji Higashihama and choreography by Allison Paraiso-Silicani.

The cast is headed by Dennis Yen as Sam Kimura/Ojii-chan; Lindsay Hirata as Kei Kimura; Vinh Nguyen as Sammy Kimura; Bryan Pangilinan as Tatsuo Kimura; Doy Charnsupharindr as Mike Masaoka; Nick Rodrigues as Frankie Suzuki; and Emma Nadine Onasch as Hannah Campbell.

The cast also includes Pauli N. Amornkul and Juliet Evans as Mrs. Tanaka/Mrs. Maruyama; Marah Catanus Sotelo as Nan Goto; Melvign Badiola as Johnny Goto; Joseph Alvarado as Mr. Maruyama; Jomar Martinez as Tom Maruyama; Anne Yumi Kobori as Peggy Maruyama; Domonic Tracy as Big Band Singer and other characters; and the ensemble — Nicole Ogata, Celeste Kamiya, Christopher Pascual Juan, and Alvin Castillo Buñales.

First conceived a decade ago, “Allegiance” has been performed at The Old Globe in San Diego (2012), the Longacre Theatre on Broadway (2015-16), and the Aratani Theatre in L.A.’s Little Tokyo earlier this year. George Takei starred as Sam Kimura and Ojii-chan in all three productions.

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. CCCT is located at 951 Pomona Ave. in El Cerrito. Subscriptions are available now; single tickets go on sale Sept. 1. For more information, call (510) 524-9012 or visit www.ccct.org.