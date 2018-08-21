An Evening with Kishi Bashi

Violinist, singer and composer Kishi Bashi will give a concert on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. (doors and DJ set at 6:30 p.m.) at Skirball Cultural center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles.

Named a Favorite Discovery of 2012 by NPR, Kishi Bashi has captivated audiences across the globe with his loop-based live show. Experience a breadth of bright and soaring avant-pop songs, gentle ballads, and improvisations in a unique kaleidoscopic style.

The Seattle-born, Norfolk-raised artist is currently working on a songfilm titled “Omoiyari,” in which he embarks on a personal quest to come to terms with Japanese American incarceration by performing music in locations that are relevant to this dark period in U.S. history.

Kishi Bashi is the stage name of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Kaoru Ishibashi. In addition to releasing three albums as a solo artist, he has recorded and toured internationally as a violinist with Regina Spektor, Sondre Lerche, and most recently Of Montreal, an Athens, Ga.-based indie rock band.

Arrive early to listen to a DJ set by dublab’s Callie Ryan. Free; no reservations. For more information: (310) 440-4500, [email protected], www.skirball.org.