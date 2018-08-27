APA Members of Congress Eulogize McCain

WASHINGTON — Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who died on Saturday at age 81, is being eulogized by colleagues on both sides of the aisle, including members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii): “We mourn the passing of a great American and human being, John McCain. He fought many battles, met many extraordinary challenges, and faced the end with the courage he exemplified throughout his life. And yet, the end came too soon.

“Much will be said and written about John McCain over the days and months ahead, all paying tribute to this grand patriot. All of us who had the privilege of serving with Sena McCain have our personal stories and memories. He was my chairman and I will miss him.

“My heartfelt condolences to Cindy McCain, his children, grandchildren, and the entire McCain ohana.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.): “My heart is heavy today as I join countless Americans across our country in mourning the loss of one of our nation’s greatest leaders and statesmen, one of my personal heroes, Sen. John McCain. Throughout his life – as a naval aviator, a prisoner of war who endured years of torture, a congressman, and a six-term senator – John repeatedly showed how anything is possible when armed with determination, a deep sense of patriotism and an unbreakable will.

“His refusal to give up in the face of adversity inspired me when I was a mission-less helicopter pilot with no legs recovering at Walter Reed. In fact, I met him there for the first time when he visited us wounded warriors. He joked that he and I both flew into a missile and that didn’t take much skill. It’s what you do afterwards that matters.

“His unyielding optimism showed me there was a way to continue serving my country and to advance the core values of the nation that we both fought to protect. His integrity and commitment to putting country above all else as an elected official is an example I have tried to embrace during the comparatively short time I have had the honor of holding political office.

“I will forever treasure the privilege of working with John McCain in the Senate — even if it was only for a short time — and I will be forever grateful for the sacrifices he made in service to the greatest country the world has ever known. I hope the heights he reached and the life he led can be a lesson to us all about the power of perseverance and the ability of every American to overcome any challenge and make our country a better place.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.): “My colleague John McCain will be remembered as a devoted father and husband, war hero and a conscience of the Senate. Sending my condolences and prayers to his friends and family, and to the American people, who have lost a true patriot.”

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento): “America has lost a dedicated and tenacious patriot in Sen. John McCain. Sen. McCain exemplified the spirit of our nation’s values throughout a life that was tirelessly committed to public service: as a naval officer and United States senator. Sen. McCain’s profound loyalty and commitment to the principles of a free and just society made our country a better place and will continue to be an inspiration to all.”

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Riverside): “Sen. John McCain was as a proud patriot, an honest public servant, and a revered American hero. His principled leadership, unshakeable character, and strong moral compass will be missed by Congress and the American people. Today, we mourn the loss of a great American.”

Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento): “Today is a very sad day. This nation has lost a true American hero. Please keep the McCain family in your prayers.”

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara): “Throughout his entire life, Sen. John McCain displayed a love of country as a public servant. His presence will be missed.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Manhattan Beach): “Thank you John McCain for your courage. War heroes who were captured tend to have a lot of courage. cc: @realDonaldTrump”

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-Hawaii): “Sen. John McCain dedicated his life to serving our country. A brave soldier and public servant, he represented his state and nation with respect and humanity. Our prayers and aloha are with his family and loved ones.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii): “Our warmest aloha and prayers are with Sen. John McCain and his family during this difficult time. May they find peace, shelter and strength in the warm embrace of God’s love.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.): “The halls of Congress will never be same without Sen. John McCain. A man who devoted his life to serving this country, Sen. McCain had an unwavering commitment to our democracy, even in his final days. When the worst of our politics tried — and continue to try — to pull us apart, he showed courage.

“His north star as a legislator and leader were always his morals and his convictions, never partisan ideologies. He was a man of honor who put country and duty first.”

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.): “Patriot. Hero. Public servant. Maverick. Sen. McCain will be missed by this nation. As a Vietnamese refugee, I will treasure the memory of visiting Vietnam with Sen. McCain talking about our deep and mutual love for America. Rest in peace, Senator. Your legacy lives on.”‬

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.): “A grateful nation thanks you for a life of service. My thoughts are with your family and loved ones.”

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.): “John McCain was a war hero, American patriot and a tireless public servant. Saddened over his passing. He dedicated his life to our country and did so with honor and distinction. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends and constituents as our nation mourns his loss.”