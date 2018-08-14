Back for Another Spin

A series of events at 341 FSN, located at 341 E. First St. in Little Tokyo (formerly Matsumura Gift Shop), was kicked off Aug. 3 with a re-creation of the iconic Atomic Café, which opened on First and Alameda in 1946 and became a hangout for punk rockers in the 1980s. Nancy Matoba, aka Atomic Nancy, served as DJ and displayed an eclectic collection of record covers from that era. Through Sept. 29, Little Tokyo Service Center’s experimental art space, part of historic First Street North, will feature photo booths, art workshops, jazz and more, including “Ibasho: Arts Activism in Little Tokyo” (opening reception on Aug. 18). For more information, visit http://sustainablelittletokyo.org/341. (Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Tags