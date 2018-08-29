Bidding Aloha to Styles of Hawaii

By GWEN MURANAKA, Rafu Senior Editor

TORRANCE — After 60 years, Styles of Hawaii, located in the Rolling Hills Plaza shopping center in Torrance, will be closing its doors on Aug. 31.

The business was first opened by Paul and Millie Nakamura. Linda Uyeda purchased the store from Donald and Dawn Kealoha 15 years ago and the family has been running it ever since, selling a variety of Hawaiian apparel, jewelry, CDs, ukuleles, slippers and other goods.

“We have regular loyal customers who have been coming over the years, who are sad to see us go, but it’s time,” Uyeda said.

On Aug. 18, the store hosted a farewell party, featuring food and live music by Pumana.

Styles of Hawaii is offering discounts between 20 to 70 percent on all items in the store. Uyeda said the best-selling items include their wide selection of aloha shirts and dresses.

Styles of Hawaii will continue to sell their products at Hawaiian events, including the E Hula Mau hula and chant competition running Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Westin Hotel Long Beach.

“We’re off on a different adventure. We’ll be doing shows, festivals and concerts, and we’ll be online at stylesofhawaii.com,” Uyeda said.

Styles of Hawaii, 2547 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, next to Trader Joe’s. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; weekdays. For more information, call (310) 326-2151 or visit www.stylesofhwaii.com.