Book Launch for Keiko Agena’s ‘No Mistakes’

A book launch for “No Mistakes” by Keiko Agena will be held on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at UCB (Upright Citizens Brigade) Sunset Inner Sanctum, 5419 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles.

The book is a creative journal based on mindfulness practices and the “no mistakes” principles of improv by Agena, who is best known for playing Lane Kim on “Gilmore Girls.” She will read a selection from the book and will be available to sign copies.

The event will be hosted by Will Choi with Emily Kuroda, who played Lane’s mother, as special guest. Improv team members Will Hines, Chruv Singh and Ian Carr will perform.

What if there were no mistakes? Okay, that’s impossible — but what if you learned to view your mistakes in a whole new light?

In this inspiring workbook, the artist and actress guides you through simple exercises based on one of the founding ideas of improv: Any misstep is an opportunity for growth and creativity. Interspersed with coloring pages and original artwork by Agena, each exercise teaches you to confront your emotions, rethink your art, and take mindful breaks to recharge in her own playful, encourgaging voice:

• Describe a success you had, and identify the skills you learned to get you there.

• Look at an old piece of art that you’re not proud of. What works, and how could you rework what doesn’t?

• What actions can you take today to feed or rest your artistic impulse?

“No Mistakes” is a supportive space for amateurs, professional creatives, and everyone in between to test their boundaries, get to know their inner artist, and produce unique, meaningful work they feel proud of.

Free admission. For more information on the venue, call (323) 462-2850 or visit http://sunset.ucbtheatre.com. For more information on the author, visit www.mskeikoagena.com or her Facebook page.