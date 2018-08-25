Celebrate Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga’s Life on Sept. 2 at JANM

A Celebration of Life for Aiko Herzig Yoshinaga (1925-2018) will take place on Sunday, Sept. 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

The family will celebrate her extraordinary contributions — in public as an activist and researcher, and in private as a devoted sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be considered to help complete Herzig Yoshinaga’s mission of making available her extensive archival papers to the public. To make donations, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/aikoherzigyoshinaga