Final Obon/Summer Festivals in NorCal

The Obon/summer festival season in Northern California comes to an end on the weekend of Aug. 11 and 12 with the following events. Note: Some temples hold their food/cultural bazaars and Obon dances on separate weekends.

• Japanese Food and Cultural Bazaar at Buddhist Church of Sacramento, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Featuring delicious Japanese food; homemade desserts; performances by Japanese folk musicians, dancers and singers; games for kids; doll, calligraphy and ikebana exhibits; and The East Wind Band on Saturday evening. (See detailed article in NorCal News section)

Free parking and shuttle at 8th and W streets. Info: (916) 446-0121, www.buddhistchurch.com

• 62nd annual Diablo JA Club Summer Festival at Japanese American Religious & Cultural Center, 3165 Treat Blvd., Concord. Saturday, 1 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 8:30 p.m. Teriyaki, tempura, sushi, other food booths; concessions; display by Shikishima Bonsai Club; calligraphy from 1 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. Sunday. Ikenobo ikebana demonstration Sunday, 2 p.m.

Diablo Taiko, Saturday, 3 p.m. Sonoma Taiko, Sunday, 3 p.m. Kendo demonstration, Sunday, 4 p.m. Judo demonstration, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. Tatsumaki Taiko, Sunday, 5 p.m. San Jose Taiko, Saturday, 6 p.m. Michiiya Hanayagi Dancers, Sunday, 6 p.m. Matsutoyo Kai, Saturday, 7 p.m. Obon Odori, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. Raffle drawing, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Free shuttle service from Ygnacio Valley High School, 755 Oak Grove Rd., Concord. Info: (925) 682-5299, www.diablojaclub.com

• Obon Festival at San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 S. Claremont St., San Mateo, on Saturday. Bon Odori at 7 p.m. Final dance practice will be held Thursday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. Obon/Hatsubon service on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Info: (650) 342-2541, www.sanmateobuddhisttempleorg

• Obon Festival at Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church, 32975 Alvarado Niles Rd., Union City, on Saturday. Food sales from 5 to 6 p.m. Bon Odori at 7 p.m. with music by San Jose’s Chidori Band.

Colorful kimono-clad participants gather for the Bon Odori for a memorial day for departed loved ones, and a day to give thanks to them. With joy and gratitude, we honor and remember our deceased loved ones, whose very existence has made our own lives possible. Everyone is invited to participate, regardless of experience.

Final dance practices are on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 8-9, at 7:30 p.m. in Sangha Hall. Obon/Hatsubon service on Sunday at 10 a.m. Those who lost loved ones this past year are especially welcome. Info: (510) 471-2581, www.sacbc.org