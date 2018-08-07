Gardena Buddhist Church Obon Festival Set for Aug. 11-12

GARDENA — The Gardena Buddhist Church will be hosting its annual Obon Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 11, from 3 to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, Aug. 12, from 3 to 9 p.m.

Obon is a time to remember and honor all of those who have passed on, and to show appreciation for all that they have done.

The festival will feature food booths (sushi, beef and chicken teriyaki, tamales and chili rice, hot dogs, Spam musubi, corn, snow cones, dango, and somen salad), as well as games and a craft boutique booth.

The traditional Obon dancing, which expresses joy for the teachings of the Buddha, will be held on both evenings from 6 p.m. at the east side of the temple. Prior to the dancing, the Jodaiko taiko group from UC Irvine will be performing at 5 p.m. at the dance area, followed by Gardena Buddhist Church’s Isami Taiko at 5:15 p.m.

In addition, a one-hour “Introduction to Buddhism lecture” will be presented at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Hondo tours will be given at 5:30, 7 and 8 p.m. on both days.

The Gardena Buddhist Church is located at 1517 W. 166th St. in Gardena. For more information, call (310) 327-9400.