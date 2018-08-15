Imagining Peace

In commemoration of the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (Aug. 6 and 9), Yoko Ono’s Imagine Peace Wish Tree was displayed at the Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo from Aug. 4 to 9. Visitors wrote down their personal wishes for peace on pieces of paper that they tied to the tree. The wishes will be sent to the Imagine Peace Tower in Iceland, Ono’s ongoing art project, where wishes from around the world are collected and stored. (Photo courtesy Japanese American National Museum)

