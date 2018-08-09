JACCC to Present ‘Sunset on the Plaza’

In conjunction with Nisei Week Japanese Festival, the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will present “Sunset on the Plaza” on Saturday, Aug. 11, starting at 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, a beer and sake garden, food trucks, live art, photo ops, food booths and more.

The Sunset and Sounds Stage, sponsored by Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, will be emceed by actor/comedian Derek Mio and will feature performances by Perry and Danielle, Travis Atreo, Priska, Martin Novales, Mahrah, Paul Dateh, and Eden Kai.

Live art will be performed by Jared Yamahata, Noel Mashburn and Ryan Odagawa.

The Nisei Week Beer Garden will be hosted by Sapporo USA and Brewyard Beer Co. LLC, and the Sake Garden by Sake Dojo Los Angeles. (Must be 21 and over.)

Food will be provided by Jichan’s Onigiri-ya, Katsu Sando, Tokyo Doggie Style, Takuma’s Burger, Far Bar Little Tokyo, Shave Ice, Buttery Popcorn Co., and Banzai Jerkey.

There will be photo op installations by Yatai Fest L.A./Japan Alliance and Uprising Brand.

For a schedule of festival events, visit www.niseiweek.org.