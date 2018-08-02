Keiro and JACCC Host Keiro no Hi Festival in Little Tokyo

On a daily basis, we rely heavily on the contributions, guidance, and support from the older adults in our community these individuals have found unique ways to make a positive, lasting impact on all of our lives.

Keiro and the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center (JACCC) invite you to join them for Keiro no Hi Festival – Celebrating Our Older Adults on Sunday, Sept. 16. A public holiday in Japan, Keiro no Hi, or “Respect for the Aged Day,” honors older adults and their lifelong contributions.

The Keiro no Hi Festival is a free event and open to the public beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. This inaugural festival will be held in the JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, and will feature a program consisting of entertainment by older adult performers, a health fair, aging resources, food vendors, and an interactive calligraphy art installation.

Complimentary transportation from numerous locations throughout Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties, as well as a hosted bento lunch, will be made available to older adults on a first-come, first-served basis with prior registration required. Those celebrating their 66th, 77th, 88th, 99th or 100th birthdays in 2018 will also receive a special birthday gift.

Contact Keiro at (213) 873-5708 or email [email protected] for more information. To register for the complimentary transportation, hosted bento lunch, or special birthday gift, visit www.keiro.org/knh or www.jaccc.org/knh.