Kumamon to Visit Southern California This Weekend

Kumamon, the bear mascot for Kumamoto Prefecture, will appear at a series of events in Southern California this weekend, Aug. 18-19.

Since the massive earthquake in Kumamoto Prefecture, recovery has been moving forward steadily. Kumamon will help raise funds for Kumamoto’s reconstruction.

The schedule is as follows:

Little Tokyo

• Take-Akari Workshop (hand-carved bamboo lampshades) on Saturday and Sunday at JACCC Garden Room C, 244 S. San Pedro St., at 10 and 11 a.m., 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Six people per session; free participation. Sign up at [email protected]

• Kumamoto PR Booth on Saturday and Sunday at JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Movie screening on Saturday at Miyako Hotel, 328 E. First St. “Gift of Memory 1,” 1 to 11:40 a.m.; “Gift of Memory 2,” 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Free entry; 80 seats available.

• Ondo (public street dancing) on First Street between San Pedro and Central at 4 p.m.

Gardena

• Movie screening at New Gardena Hotel, 1641 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. “Gift of Memory 1,” 5 to 5:40 p.m.; “Gift of Memory 2,” 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free entry; 80 seats available; reservation required.

• Fundraising mini-concert at New Gardena Hotel from 7 to 8 p.m. Program: Kumamon Show, flamenco dance, Tsugaru shamisen, saxophone, singing. Tickets ($20) can be purchased at Happy Square, 2139 W. 182nd St., Torrance (Nijiya Mall). All proceeds of this event will be donated to Kumamoto Prefecture through Nanka Kumamoto Kenjinkai.

Costa Mesa

• Movie screening at Newport Beach Higashi Honganji, 254 Victoria St., Costa Mesa. “Gift of Memory 1,” 5 to 5:40 p.m.; “Gift of Memory 2,” 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free entry; 80 seats available. Info: www.jffla.org/

For more information, contact Michiyo Ando at (310) 874-3363 or [email protected] or visit http://loveforkumamotoinla.jigsy.com/ or www.facebook.com/nankakumamotokenjinkai/.

Presented by Kumamoto City with additional support from Kumamoto Prefecture, Nanka Kumamoto Kenjinkai, Japan Film Festival, and Love for Kumamoto in L.A.-Together Stand for Japan.