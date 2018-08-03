For the third consecutive year, St. Francis Xavier Church – Maryknoll Japanese Catholic Center (SFXCJCC) invites everyone to relive the great dance parties of the past at “Let the Good Times Roll … Again!” on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Maryknoll Auditorium, 222 S. Hewitt St. in Los Angeles.

Maryknoll, which is 105 years old, is raising funds dedicated to repair, upgrade and maintain its aging facility. All dance proceeds will help protect and preserve this historically valuable facility.

The most recent major project is replacing the 80-year-old auditorium floor – worn to the point that it’s now too thin to be resanded and refinished. The new floor will debut at the dance.

Music will be provided by Our Old School, led by Geoff Yamamoto (Fire & Ice), with Jerry (Free Flight) and Jill Kamei (Cathedral Choir), Lindsay Miyamoto (Free Flight), and Pat Yoshinaga (Relocation Whitewash).

Brian Yamamoto (so many bands), Mariko Nishizu (Free Flight), David Honjio (Carry On) and Russell and Liz Hoshizaki (Dynasty) will appear as guest musicians.

Tickets to the dance are $50 each. A special Gold Sponsor table for eight, including a specially catered dinner, is $500. Limited free parking is available.

For tickets and information, visit www.sfxcjcc.org, email [email protected] or call (213) 626-2279.