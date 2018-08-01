JAPANESE 日本語

Nisei Week Dance at Gardena Elks Lodge

GARDENA — Orange County Sansei Singles will present the 2018 Nisei Week Dance on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 7 to 11:30 p.m. at the Gardena Elks Lodge, 1735 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

Music will be performed by Kokoro. The evening will include line dance lessons by Akimi, light snacks, and an opportunity drawing. Hawaiian or dressy casual attire.

Members of the 2017 Nisei Week Court will attend. Proceeds will benefit the Nisei Week Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization.

Tickets are $40. No sales at the door. No outside food or drinks. For more information, contact:

Peggy Tom, (323) 727-9989, [email protected]

Arlene Ito, (714) 531-2868, [email protected]

Laraine Miiyata, (310) 826-9805, [email protected]

