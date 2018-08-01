Obon Festival in Las Vegas on Aug. 4

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha’s 30th annual Obon Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave. in Las Vegas.

The free event will feature Bon Odori at 2 p.m., performances by Kaminari Taiko and Na Hula Hali’a Aloha, delicious Japanese and Hawaiian food, games for kids, a raffle with a $2,000 grand prize, and an exhibitors’ hall with crafts and multiple vendors.

For raffle tickets, contact Jim Kurashige at (702) 839-8558 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.lvbuddhist.org.