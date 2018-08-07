Sacramento’s Largest Japanese Cultural and Food Bazaar Celebrates Its 72nd Year

SACRAMENTO – The Buddhist Church of Sacramento’s Japanese Culture & Food Bazaar is a summertime tradition in Northern California. This annual event is on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

Enjoy delicious Japanese dishes, prepared right before your eyes. There will be fresh poke bowls, succulent teriyaki chicken, teriyaki beef sandwiches, sushi, and more.

See performances by Japanese folk musicians, dancers and singers. You can hear heart-pounding taiko drum concerts and other cultural entertainment. There are ongoing exhibits featuring Japanese handmade doll demonstrations, calligraphy, and flower arrangement.

On Saturday evening, The East Wind Band — Northern California’s premier funk, soul, R&B, and classic rock band — performs. They have opened for Earth, Wind and Fire, Tower of Power, Hiroshima, Average White Band and other big-name entertainers.

Children’s games are a must-play for the little ones, and there are homemade desserts, Japanese sweets and good ol’ American cookies, pies and cakes.

After World War II, Japanese Americans and immigrants had to rebuild their homes, lives and communities after returning to the Sacramento area from their forced evacuation to concentration camps. In 1947, the Japanese Bazaar began as a festive, social event for the Sacramento Japanese residents, celebrating food and friendship.

A major fundraiser for the Buddhist Church of Sacramento, this event supports the many affiliated organizations such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, youth sports programs, the Japanese language school, and other youth and senior organizations.

Free admission and free parking under the freeway, at 8th and W streets with a free, convenient shuttle bus that goes directly to the bazaar grounds every few minutes.

For more information, call (916) 446-0121 or visit http://BuddhistChurch.org.



By the Numbers

• Over 4,700 pounds of short-grain rice are used. About 2,500 pounds are cleaned, cooked and consumed in traditional Japanese cuisine, and the balance is used for game prizes.

• 3.75 tons, or 7,500 pounds of chicken are prepared for teriyaki, using two pallets of charcoal.

• Two tons or 4,000 pounds of beef are prepared for teriyaki beef sandwiches and other dishes.

• 1,600 pounds of sugar and 100 pounds of salt are used for the various Japanese dishes prepared for the two-day event.

• Six tons or 12,000 pounds of ice are used to keep the poke fish fresh and make refreshing snow cones. Also used for drinks.

• 500 pounds of shrimp are prepared for tempura.

• 500 pounds of noodles are boiled for hot udon and cold somen dishes.

• 100 gallons of soy sauce are used in homemade Japanese marinades, broths and other dishes.

• Over 15,000 canned and bottled beverages are served, including soda, water, beer, sake, tea, coffee and fruit drinks.

• More than 750 church members and friends volunteer to make the bazaar run as smoothly as a well-oiled machine.

• Estimated attendance for the two-day event is between 25,000 and 35,000 people.