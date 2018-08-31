Sanrio Leaving South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO — Sanrio, located at 570 Eccles Ave. in South San Francisco, has decided to move its operations to Los Angeles and the store’s last day will be Saturday, Sept. 8.

Blow-out warehouse sales will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and again on Sept. 22. The office will close on Dec. 21.

The store opened in May 2017.

“Sanrio has been an incredible community partner to several groups, organizations, fundraisers and causes,” said Mayor Liza Normandy. “They will be sorrowfully missed. Thank you, Sanrio, for all that you did for the City of South San Francisco!”

Sale rules:

While supplies last. All sales final; no returns or exchanges

No strollers or pets

No line-cutting or space-holding

No bonus cards or trinkets will be given for sale merchandise

Regular hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.sanrio.com.