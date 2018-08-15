SAVE THE DATE: ‘Japanese Fishermen of Monterey’ at JAMsj

SAN JOSE — A presentation on “Japanese Fishermen of Monterey” will be given on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 1 p.m. at the Japanese American Museum of San Jose, 535 N. Fifth St. in San Jose Japantown.

The Monterey Bay has been a melting pot of fishermen, which began with the Rumsien Ohlone, the Native people in the Monterey area. Later, whalers from the Azores, squid fishermen from China, abalone divers and salmon fishermen from Japan, and sardine fishermen from Sicily all came to Monterey to create an interesting mix.

Guest speaker Tim Thomas is a fourth-generation native of the Monterey area. He is a popular speaker and lively tour guide. For 16 years, he was the historian and curator for the Monterey Maritime & History Museum and has worked with the Monterey Bay Aquarium, California State Parks and the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

He is the author of “The Abalone King of Monterey: ‘Pop’ Ernest Doelter” and “The Japanese on the Monterey Peninsula” and co-author of “Monterey’s Waterfront.” He also conducts monthly “Wharf Walks” on Monterey’s Old Fisherman’s Wharf and offers Cannery Row walking tours.

Museum admission is free for members, $5 for seniors (65+) and students, $8 for non-members. Reservations are requested. Call (408) 294-3138 or email [email protected]

A Monterey Bay fisheries exhibit will open at the end of August. For more information, visit www.jamsj.org.