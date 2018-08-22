Sneak Peek of ‘Tales of Clamor’ at Aratani Black Box

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center presents an exclusive sneak peek of “Tales of Clamor” by PULLproject Ensemble with Nikkei for Civil Rights & Redress (NCRR) on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre Black Box, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo (enter from rear).

This unique fundraising event invites audiences onto the stage at the Aratani Theatre Black Box to experience a 30-minute preview of the show and participate in a conversation with PULLproject creators traci kato-kiriyama and Kennedy Kabasares) and some of their creative team in advance of the February 2019 world premiere.

The 2 p.m. program ($250 donation) will include a bento meal; the 7 p.m. program ($25 donation) will include a small dessert reception.

“Tales of Clamor” is a seven-person play centering around two artists (played by Kabasares and kato-kiriyama) positioned in debate over notions of cultural and institutional silence. Within today’s political climate of Islamophobia and xenophobia, the show links the past with the present by pointing to the 1981 Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians (CWRIC) hearings — when the Japanese American community broke their silence for the first time in nearly 40 years after their mass incarceration during World War II.

Questions arise around what it means to “show up” now, what it takes to get people to speak out in support of other communities, and how the legacy of incarceration, overcoming silence, and collective clamor serves us today.

The Black Box balances both the exclusivity of an intimate theatrical experience with the inclusivity of an artistic experience that invites you to dialogue with the artists and other audience members.

For more information, call (213) 628-2725 or visit www.jaccc.org.