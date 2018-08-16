Still Fighting for Equal Justice

Aug. 10 marked the 30th anniversary of the Civil Liberties Act of 1988. Signed by President Ronald Reagan, the legislation provided redress payments of $20,000 and a formal apology to Japanese Americans who had deprived of freedom by the government during World War II. The Japanese American National Museum in Little Tokyo hosted a gathering of activists from the Japanese American Citizens League, the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations (now Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress), the Manzanar Committee and other organizations that were involved in the redress campaign and continue to address civil rights issues today. Front row, from left: Jim Matsuoka, Mike Murase, Phil Shigekuni, Kay Ochi, Miya Iwataki, Suzy Katsuda, Kathy Masaoka. Middle row: Bruce Embrey, Mitchell Maki, Steve Nagano, Karen Umemoto, June Hibino, Jan Tokumaru, Janice Yen, Kimi Maru, Ronald Wakabayashi. Back row: Mark Masaoka, Glen Kitayama, Richard Katsuda, Gann Matsuda, Alan Nishio, Gary Itano. (Photo courtesy Japanese American National Museum)

