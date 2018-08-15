Taiko Gathering Sunday at JACCC Plaza

As part of the Nisei Week Japanese Festival, the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, will host the annual Taiko Gathering, featuring a dozen groups from around Southern California.

The schedule is as follows:

11 a.m.: Kodama Taiko (Pasadena)

11:30 a.m. Yuujou Taiko (South San Gabriel)

12 p.m.: Togen Daiko (Oxnard Buddhist Temple)

12:30 p.m.: L.A. Taiko Ichiza (Little Tokyo)

1 p.m.: Makoto Taiko (Pasadena)

1:30 p.m.: Koshin Taiko (Venice Japanese Community Center)

2 p.m.: Taiko Effect (Torrance)

2:30 p.m.: Crespi Taiko (Crespi High School, Encino)

3 p.m.: Yoki Daiko (Tenrikyo Mission, Boyle Heights)

3:30 p.m.: PROTA (Los Angeles)

4 p.m.: Kishin Daiko (East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, West Covina)

4:30 p.m.: Senryu Taiko (UC Riverside)

The JACCC Plaza Beer Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Nisei Week events at JACCC, visit: www.jaccc.org/nisei-week