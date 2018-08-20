Tanabata Festival Announces Award-Winning Kazari

The 10th annual Los Angeles Tanabata Festival was held in Little Tokyo on Aug. 11 and 12, the first weekend of Nisei Week, with an opening ceremony on Aug. 10.
Modeled after the Tanabata Festival in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, the L.A. event features large, colorful kazari or decorations made by members of the local community, with awards given in various categories. This year’s winners are:
Anime/Manga
First: Nicholas Minato Gladkov
Second: We Be Cute (Johana and Marie)
Third: America Miyazaki Kenjinkai/George Mori
Fourth: SPJA Anime Expo
Business
First: The Rafu Shimpo
Second: Taishi Judo Club
Third: Anzen Hardware
Fourth: Business Trippers
Government
First: Little Tokyo Branch Library
Second: San Gabriel Valley Service Center
Third: San Gabriel Valley Service Center
Fourth: San Gabriel Valley Service Center
Fifth: Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell
Theme: “The Spirit of Togetherness”
First: Visual Communication
Second: Nishiyama Academy
Third: Nanka Tochigi Kenjinkai
Fourth: Yasuko Sanka
Fifth: Nanka Ehime Kenjinkai
Family/Individual
First: Nicholas Minato Gladkov
Second: Poppy Kwong
Third: Gregory Takashi Gladkov
Fourth: Noriko Shiba
Fifth: Takashi Nakazawa
Nanka Kenjinkai Kyogikai (Japanese Prefectural Association of Southern California)
First: L.A. Yamanashi Kenjinkai/Tomomi Kanemaru
Second: Hiroshima Kenjinkai/Tak Sorida
Third: Hiroshima Kenjinkai/Tak Sorida
Fourth: Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai
Fifth: America Miyazaki Kenjinkai
Nonprofit Organizations
First: Japanese American National Museum
Second: Rinri Kenkyusho USA
Third: East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center Karaoke Club
Fourth: East West Players
Fifth: Campus Japanese Club (CJC)
Founders Award
Nicholas Minato Gladkov (anime entry)
People’s Choice
L.A. Gedatsu Church