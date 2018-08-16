‘The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl’ to Be Screened Next Week

GKIDS will present “The Night Is Short, Walk On Girl” (Yoru wa Mijikashi Aruke yo Otome) at selected theaters on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 21-22, at 7 p.m.

From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (“Mind Game,” Adventure Time’s “Food Chain”) comes a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as “The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.

Based on the novel of the same name by Tomihiko Morimi, the story shares the Kyoto University setting and some characters with “The Tatami Galaxy,” another novel by Morimi that was also adapted into anime by Yuasa.

In Japanese with English subtitles. For theater information, visit www.fathomevents.com.