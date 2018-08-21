Torrance Optometrist Receives ‘Best in South Bay’ Award for 9th Year

TORRANCE — South Bay optometrist Paul Hirano achieved a significant business milestone when The Daily Breeze published the winners of its 2018 “South Bay’s Best” Readers Choice Awards on July 21.

He received top honors in his field for the ninth year in a row.

The Daily Breeze annually polls its readers to identify outstanding community businesses and produces a varied list of those voted to be top quality. For businesses, making the list is a coveted distinction, boosting their visibility and customer confidence. For readers, the list is a handy guide to reliable professionals, products and services tested and highly rated by others.

What does it take to keep winning the Best Optometrist award? “There’s no secret formula,” Hirano says. “We just take patient care very seriously in everything we do.”

For Hirano, that means carefully applying his extensive experience and expertise to help patients maintain eye health and clear, worry-free vision. It also means a substantial investment in technology.

“Technology in the optometry profession is exploding –– and we’ve made a commitment to keep current,” he says. “Sophisticated retinal photography, peripheral vision testing and ophthalmic imagery are all things we’ve incorporated into our everyday practice.”

To further ensure the best customer care, Hirano’s practice, Clear Choice Optometry, combines state-of-the-art technology with a well-chosen professional team, including Dr. Shelly Fukunaga and several expert opticians and technicians. Together they provide thorough and accurate eye examinations, LASIK evaluations, eye disease detection and treatment, and prescriptions for glasses and contact lenses.

Outside the office, Hirano welcomes the opportunity to share his expertise with the community through presentations and volunteer activities. On Aug. 14, he spoke about eye health issues for seniors at the JCI (Japanese Cultural Institute) Gardens in Torrance.

Since starting his Torrance practice in 2001, Hirano’s focus has stayed the same: providing the highest quality optometric services to his patients. With his efforts centered on that goal, he finds this ninth consecutive Readers Choice Award both gratifying and inspiring.

For more information, visit www.clearchoiceoptometry.com. The practice welcomes new patients.