Gardena Buddhist Church to Screen ‘Kelly’s Hollywood’

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. is hosting an afternoon with motivational speaker Brian Donovan, who will be showing the film “Kelly’s Hollywood,” based on the life of his sister, Kelly, born with Down syndrome.

Donovan is an anime and cartoon voice actor, producer and director. His sister had a dream of becoming a Hollywood diva and the movie shares the intimate relationship he had with his sister and his drive to help make her dream come true.

Donovan will speak about inclusion, equality and how imperative it is for everyone to be given the chance to pursue their dreams.

Cost is free, but RSVP in advance by Oct. 7 to Patti Nishimura at [email protected] “Kelly’s Hollywood” is PG-13 and will be shown in the Gardena Buddhist Church Social Hall, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena.