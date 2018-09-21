2018 Kala Koa Ukulele Festival This Weekend

TORRANCE — Kala Koa Entertainment hosts its 2018 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival this Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center.

The event is designed to celebrate the little four-stringed wonder that has been captivating hearts and bringing musical joy into people’s lives for over 100 years.

Whether you are an experienced ukulele player, an occasional strummer or simply a curious spectator, there will be lots of opportunities to jump in and be a part of the festivities.

The Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival is the only one of its kind where you can enjoy all-star performances all day by today’s hottest ukulele talent, plus have access to as many workshops as you want to take, all for one flat fee.

Artists scheduled to perform and/or conduct workshops are The Quiet American’s Aaron & Nicole Keim, Taimane Gardner, Left Coast Ukulele Trio, Abe Lagrimas, Jr., Kris Fuchigami, Ukulenny, Cynthia Lin, Cali Rose, Marlowe Teichman and Mitch Chang. Workshops are for kids, bassists and complete beginners.

The charge is $45 for everything all day, with kids 12 and under admitted free.

For tickets and a special Ohana ukulele package, visit www.kalakoa.com/ukulele.

The Torrance Cultural Arts Center is located at 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrance.

Since 2006, Kala Koa Entertainment has presented world-class live events in Los Angeles featuring many of the world’s most acclaimed and influential, artists including Bill Tapia, Vicente Amigo, Tommy Emmanuel, Lulo Reinhardt, Cyril Pahinui, Jake Shimabukuro, Robben Ford, Dick Dale, Eric Johnson, Peppino D’Agostino, Martin Taylor and many more.