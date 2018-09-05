2018 Kizuna Showdown Is Coming

Kizuna’s 7th Annual Showdown will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

Everyone’s favorite fun-filled event is back and better than ever. Come join your friends at Kizuna for a night featuring a huge list of new games for the whole family, delicious food, and tons of raffle prizes.

Showdown is a multi-generational night that aims to bring the community together to play and compete to see who has what it takes to be the next champions. Some games have included #KizunaShowdown scavenger hunt, Ultimate Heads or Tails, natto-eating challenges, bingo, and more. Anyone who has attended in years past will tell you this event is one you won’t want to miss.

Sponsorships and general admission tickets are currently available. All proceeds from Showdown will go towards Kizuna’s Japanese American youth leadership programs that cover culture, heritage, history, and community.

Founded in 2011, Kizuna is a nonprofit dedicated to building a future for the Japanese American community through the education, engagement, and empowerment of the next generation of community leaders. Kizuna currently serves over 1,000 Japanese American youth each year, providing programs to individuals ranging from elementary school students to young professionals.

Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple is located at 815 E. First St. in Los Angeles. Ticket prices are $50 for general admission and $35 for anyone age 25 or under. To purchase tickets/sponsorships or find more information, visit gokizuna.org/support/showdown or contact Megan Nagasaki at [email protected] or (213) 973-4465, ext. 5.