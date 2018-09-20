20th Anniversary Screening of ‘Perfect Blue’

A 20th anniversary screening of the animated feature “Perfect Blue” is coming to selected theaters on Thursday, Sept. 6 (subtitled), and Monday, Sept. 10 (dubbed), at 7 p.m.

This groundbreaking and rarely screened first film from legendary director Satoshi Kon (“Paprika”) returns in a brand-new digital transfer.

Rising pop star Mima has quit singing to pursue a career as an actress and model, but her fans aren’t ready to see her go. Encouraged by her managers, Mima takes on a recurring role on a popular TV show, when suddenly her handlers and collaborators begin turning up murdered.

Harboring feelings of guilt and haunted by visions of her former self, Mima’s reality and fantasy meld into a frenzied paranoia. As her stalker closes in, in person and online, the threat he poses is more real than even Mima knows, in this iconic psychological thriller that has frequently been hailed as one of the most important animated films of all time.

Note: Strong adult content warning for animated sequences of graphic violence and nudity. Recommended for adults 17 years and older.

For theater locations and tickets, go to www.fathomevents.com.