‘And Then They Came for Us’ to Be Screened at Santa Monica, Solano Colleges

SANTA MONICA — “And Then They Came for Us,” a film by Abby Ginzberg and Ken Schneider, will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 11:15 a.m. at Stromberg Hall (HSS 165), Santa Monica Community College, 1900 Pico Blvd. in Santa Monica.

Ginzberg and former Tule Lake incarceree Satsuki Ina, who is featured in the film, will speak after the screening.

The film, which won the 2018 Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association, will also be shown on Monday, Sept. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Solano Community College, 4000 Suisun Rd. in Fairfield, with Ginzberg and Don Tamaki, an attorney in Fred Korematsu’s coram nobis case, speaking afterwards.

In 1942, Executive Order 9066 paved the way to the profound violation of constitutional rights that resulted in the forced incarceration of 120,000 Japanese Americans. Featuring George Takei and many others who were incarcerated, as well as newly rediscovered photographs of Dorothea Lange, “And Then They Came for Us” brings history into the present, retelling this difficult story and following Japanese American activists as they speak out against the Muslim registry and travel ban.

“Knowing our history is the first step to ensuring we do not repeat it. ‘And Then They Came for Us’ is a cautionary and inspiring tale for these dark times,” said the filmmakers.

For more information, visit www.thentheycamedoc.com.