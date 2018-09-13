Asian/Pacific Islander Agenda Forum on November Elections This Saturday

What’s at stake for Asian/Pacific Islanders in the November elections? Speakers will address this question on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, presented by PANA (Progressive Asian Network for Action).

The following issues will be discussed:

• Health care — Rep. Judy Chu (27th Congressional District) and Dr. Paul Y. Song, physician, progressive activist and biotechnology executive. Chu will report on the newly formed House of Representatives Committee on Medicare for All. Song will share his views on how to advance the fight for health care for all.

• Environmental justice — East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice, A3PCon (Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council) Environmental Task Force, Torrance Refinery Action Alliance

• Immigration and ICE deportations — South Asian Network, United Cambodian Community, Vietnamese Anti-Deportation Network

• Housing and homeless rights — Chinatown Community for Equitable Development, Shelter for All Koreatown, Filipino American Community of Los Angeles, 800 Traction Support Committee

• Election systems update — Democrats of Pasadena Foothills, People Power-ACLU Altadena

• Candidate forum — Green Party candidate Kenneth Mejia (34th Congressional District) will share updates and field questions about his campaign and how his platform stands for the best interests of APIs and the 99 percent.

Suggested donation: $10. For more information, visit Progressive Asian Network for Action’s Facebook page.

Note: The views expressed by each speaker are his/hers alone and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any employer or organization the speaker is affiliated with. Participation in the forum does not constitute endorsement or support of any candidate, nor alignment with any candidate or party.