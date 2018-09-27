Autumn Moon Festival at Gedatsu Church

ROSEMEAD — Gedatsu Church USA, 7850 Hill Dr. in Rosemead, will hold its 2018 Autumn Moon Festival on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will feature food, games, a plant sale, a farmers’ market, cultural demonstrations and entertainment, and a raffle drawing. Don’t miss the church’s famous huli-huli chicken.

Church introduction and tours, hosted by Senior Deacon Jackson Ito, take place on both days at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Meet inside the main chapel.

The event is sponsored by Gedatsu Church USA, Gedatsu Kenpo, Gedatsu USA Kendo, and Monterey Park Mustangs Basketball Organization.

For more information, call (626) 288-1212 or visit www.gedatsu-usa.org.