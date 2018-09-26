JAPANESE 日本語

Bella Vista Optimists Honor Youth

Bella Vista Optimist Club of Montebello recently concluded their Memorial Youth Awards program, which was created to honor deceased members of the club who dedicated and involved themselves in community service. Pictured from left: President Mitch Sakado; Aliya Insanzon, Montebello Police Department Explorer Post 1034; Montebello High School outstanding student Raphaella Lo; Boy Scout Troop 33, Crew 461 Eagle Scout William Fernandez; and Wally Takata, chair of the program.

